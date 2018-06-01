Kentucky Politics Distilled: Medicaid Changes Coming; Braidy Breaks Ground
This week in Kentucky politics, Gov. Matt Bevin said he’s partnering with a former Democratic congressman to help people navigate the state’s new Medicaid rules. We found out that lobbyists set a new spending record at the state legislature as lawmakers made changes to the tax code. Plus, a state-funded aluminum mill broke ground in northeastern Kentucky and Bevin asked for a judge to recuse himself from the lawsuit over the new pension bill.
Listen to this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled in the player above.
Bevin Teams With Nonprofit To Implement Kentucky Medicaid Changes
Kentucky Hospitals Joining Bevin Lawsuit Over Medicaid Changes
Kentucky Senate Advances Last-Minute Overhaul Of Tax Code
Bevin Lawyer Asking Judge In Pension Case To Step Aside
Bevin Lashes Out At Judge Hearing Pension Bill Lawsuit