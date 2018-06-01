Kentucky Politics Distilled: Medicaid Changes Coming; Braidy Breaks Ground

This week in Kentucky politics, Gov. Matt Bevin said he’s partnering with a former Democratic congressman to help people navigate the state’s new Medicaid rules. We found out that lobbyists set a new spending record at the state legislature as lawmakers made changes to the tax code. Plus, a state-funded aluminum mill broke ground in northeastern Kentucky and Bevin asked for a judge to recuse himself from the lawsuit over the new pension bill.

Bevin Teams With Nonprofit To Implement Kentucky Medicaid Changes

Kentucky Hospitals Joining Bevin Lawsuit Over Medicaid Changes

Kentucky Senate Advances Last-Minute Overhaul Of Tax Code

Bevin Lawyer Asking Judge In Pension Case To Step Aside

Bevin Lashes Out At Judge Hearing Pension Bill Lawsuit