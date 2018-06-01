© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Medicaid Changes Coming; Braidy Breaks Ground

By Ryland Barton
Published June 1, 2018 at 10:53 PM EDT
bevin foundation for a healthy kentucky
Cabinet For Health and Family Services/Screenshot
/

This week in Kentucky politics, Gov. Matt Bevin said he’s partnering with a former Democratic congressman to help people navigate the state’s new Medicaid rules. We found out that lobbyists set a new spending record at the state legislature as lawmakers made changes to the tax code. Plus, a state-funded aluminum mill broke ground in northeastern Kentucky and  Bevin asked for a judge to recuse himself from the lawsuit over the new pension bill.

Listen to this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled in the player above.

Bevin Teams With Nonprofit To Implement Kentucky Medicaid Changes

Kentucky Hospitals Joining Bevin Lawsuit Over Medicaid Changes

Kentucky Senate Advances Last-Minute Overhaul Of Tax Code

Bevin Lawyer Asking Judge In Pension Case To Step Aside

Bevin Lashes Out At Judge Hearing Pension Bill Lawsuit

 

Tags
News Judge Phillip Shepherdfoundation for a healthy kentuckypensionsGovernor Matt Bevinmedicaid
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton
Related Content