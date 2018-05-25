© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: A Primary Postmortem

By Ryland Barton
Published May 25, 2018 at 10:09 PM EDT
Kentucky_Capitol_11.jpg

The field is set for this year’s political races in Kentucky. Teachers are hopeful that a good showing during statehouse primary elections will lead to more success in the fall. And all eyes will be on Kentucky this year to watch the congressional race between retired fighter pilot Amy McGrath and incumbent Congressman Andy Barr.

Listen to this week's edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled in the player above.

Suggested Reading:

In Statehouse Primaries, Teachers Hope To Ride Outrage Into Office

Math Teacher Defeats Republican Leader In Statehouse Primary

Marine Veteran Amy McGrath Wins Tough Democratic Primary In Kentucky’s 6th District

Tags
News andy barrAmy McGrathprimary day
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton
Related Content