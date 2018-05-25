Kentucky Politics Distilled: A Primary Postmortem

The field is set for this year’s political races in Kentucky. Teachers are hopeful that a good showing during statehouse primary elections will lead to more success in the fall. And all eyes will be on Kentucky this year to watch the congressional race between retired fighter pilot Amy McGrath and incumbent Congressman Andy Barr.

Listen to this week's edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled in the player above.

