Curious Louisville: Your Questions About The JCPS Audit, Answered

By Laura Ellis
Published May 23, 2018 at 9:07 PM EDT
Earlier this month, Curious Louisville asked what questions you have about the Jefferson County Public Schools audit. You had lots of questions: more than 50 in the first 24 hours!

This Friday, we're taking an hour to answer as many of them as we can. Listen to WFPL at 1 p.m., and again at 9 p.m., to see what you asked, and what we learned.

You can ask your own question (about the audit, or anything Louisville related), in the form below or at curiouslouisville.org.

Curious Louisville jcps audit
Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
