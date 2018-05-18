Kentucky Politics Distilled: Primary Edition

This week in Kentucky politics, candidates made their final pushes ahead of next week’s primary elections. Voters across the state will weigh in on who to nominate for Congress, the state legislature and several local offices on Tuesday. Plus, Gov. Matt Bevin named a new secretary of the state health cabinet and headed off to Asia on a trade mission.

Listen to this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled in the player above.



Related Stories

In 6th District, Democrats Campaign Against Rep. Andy Barr’s Health Policies

Ky. House And Senate Nominations Up For Grabs In Primaries Next Week

Adam Meier Tapped As New Head Of Kentucky Health Cabinet