© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Primary Edition

By Ryland Barton
Published May 18, 2018 at 10:54 PM EDT
capitol-9219

This week in Kentucky politics, candidates made their final pushes ahead of next week’s primary elections. Voters across the state will weigh in on who to nominate for Congress, the state legislature and several local offices on Tuesday. Plus, Gov. Matt Bevin named a new secretary of the state health cabinet and headed off to Asia on a trade mission.

Listen to this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled in the player above.

Related Stories

In 6th District, Democrats Campaign Against Rep. Andy Barr’s Health Policies

Ky. House And Senate Nominations Up For Grabs In Primaries Next Week

Adam Meier Tapped As New Head Of Kentucky Health Cabinet

News
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton