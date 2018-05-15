© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Judge: Kentucky Lawmakers' Private Pension Meeting Broke The Law

By Associated Press
Published May 15, 2018 at 10:36 PM EDT
Frankfort - Capitol - Capital
Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
Kentucky State Capitol

A judge has ruled Kentucky lawmakers broke the law when they held a private meeting to discuss changes to the state's public pension system.

The House of Representatives held a closed-door meeting in August to discuss the state's struggling pension plan.

Lawmakers justified the private meeting by calling it a gathering of the Republican and Democratic caucuses, which are exempt from the open meetings law.

Franklin County Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate rejected that argument in an opinion issued last week.

He said any exceptions to the state's open meetings law did not apply because the gathering consisted of a public agency with a quorum of members of both majority and minority parties present to discuss public business.

Representatives from the House Republican Caucus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

