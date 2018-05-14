The Next Louisville: A Live Conversation On The State Of Black Louisville
What is the state of Black Louisville? According to the report released earlier this year by the Louisville Urban League, life for many African-Americans here is difficult. And in a interview on Wednesday in front of an audience in Louisville Public Media's performance studio, Urban League CEO Sadiqa Reynolds will elaborate on the report's findings.
The 172-page report includes personal essays from scholars, preachers, journalists, activists and others, and is designed to “own our voices,” as Reynolds wrote in the introduction. It also details how African-Americans in Louisville are doing — in jobs, justice, education, health and housing.
Reynolds will talk about the report — as well as sources for thought leadership around both the improvements and disparities that African-Americans face in these areas, and how they affect the future of our city — at 12 p.m. on Wednesday at Louisville Public Media.
It's part of The Next Louisville, a collaboration between 89.3 WFPL News and the Community Foundation of Louisville.
This event is free and open to the public, and will be broadcast at a later date.