Curious Louisville: Ask The Mayoral Candidates

By Laura Ellis
Published May 10, 2018 at 4:21 PM EDT
We're less than two weeks away from the primary that will determine who's in the running to be Louisville's next mayor.

In collaboration with Al Día en América, Curious Louisville wants to know: If you were moderating a debate with all the candidates, what would you ask them?

Send us your questions and we'll get their answers, and use them to create a voter guide by primary day. Submit your question in the form below, or at curiouslouisville.org.

 

89.3 WFPL is partnering with Al Dia en America to provide Spanish-language versions of stories. To read this story in Spanish, click here.

Curious Louisville
Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
