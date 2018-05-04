© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Derby Week And 'Nasty' Politics

By Ryland Barton
Published May 4, 2018 at 8:00 PM EDT
Skyline-4

This week in Kentucky politics, Gov. Matt Bevin weighed in on the potential state takeover of Louisville’s public school system; the leader of Kentucky’s House of Representatives called for an investigation into a statewide broadband internet project; and a Republican state Representative abruptly dropped out of her re-election campaign, saying that this year’s legislative session was the “nastiest” in history.

Listen to this Derby Week edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled in the player above.

kentuckywired JCPS Donna Mayfield Governor Matt Bevin
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
