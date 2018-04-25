© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Curious Derby: How Many Planes Fly In During Derby Weekend?

By Kyeland Jackson, Ashlie Stevens
Published April 25, 2018 at 1:00 PM EDT
Airport

Fred Benz said the last time he and his wife flew into Louisville International Airport during Derby, the tarmac was like a parking lot.

“There are planes parked everywhere, every which way,” Benz said. “Small, large, private jets, little passenger planes. The first time we flew in, it was like, ‘Where did they all come from?’”

This led Benz, who is a retired University of Louisville medical school professor, to ask Curious Louisville about the number of planes that fly into the Louisville airports — Standiford Field (or Louisville International) and Bowman Field — during Derby weekend.

Reporter Kyeland Jackson spoke with Darrell Watson, the vice president of strategy and innovation of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, about the numbers.

You can hear their conversation in the player above, download the episode here, and subscribe to Curious Louisville wherever you get your podcasts.

Have a question of your own about the Derby, or a general question about Louisville? Let us know in the form below, or at curiouslouisville.org.

Tags
News Curious Louisvilletourismaviationkentucky derbyCurious Derby
Kyeland Jackson
Kyeland Jackson is an Associate Producer for WFPL News.
See stories by Kyeland Jackson
Related Content