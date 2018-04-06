Kentucky Politics Distilled: Last-Minute Tax Reform

Kentucky lawmakers passed a two-year state budget and a surprise overhaul of the state’s tax code this week.

It was the first time Republicans were solely in charge of writing the budget and thousands of teachers showed up to protest changes to the pension benefits that passed out of the legislature last week.

Plus, a sexual harassment complaint was dismissed against three Republican lawmakers, but will proceed for former House Speaker Jeff Hoover.

Listen to this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled in the player above.



