© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Last-Minute Tax Reform

By Ryland Barton
Published April 6, 2018 at 9:52 PM EDT
kentucky senate

Kentucky lawmakers passed a two-year state budget and a surprise overhaul of the state’s tax code this week.

It was the first time Republicans were solely in charge of writing the budget and thousands of teachers showed up to protest changes to the pension benefits that passed out of the legislature last week.

Plus, a sexual harassment complaint was dismissed against three Republican lawmakers, but will proceed for former House Speaker Jeff Hoover.

Listen to this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled in the player above.

Related Stories:

Kentucky Lawmakers Send Budget And Tax Overhaul To Bevin

Teachers Descend On Kentucky Capitol To Protest Pension Changes

Fischer: Bevin Veto Of Pension Cost Phase-In A ‘Devastating Hit’

Kentucky Ethics Panel Dismisses Harassment Complaint Against 3 Lawmakers

Tags
News Jeff Hooverstate budgetkentucky general assemblysexual harassment2018 sessionKentucky General Assembly
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton
Related Content