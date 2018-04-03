The Next Louisville: When Bus Routes Determine Job Prospects

Public transit can be a desirable, and affordable, commute option for city dwellers without cars. But in Louisville, taking a bus often means making a significant time investment. And experts and observers say a lack of extensive transit options can keep people from job opportunities.

The Next Louisville: Poverty & Progress

Listen to the latest installment of the Next Louisville:

