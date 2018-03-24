© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Republicans' First Budget

By Ryland Barton
Published March 24, 2018 at 12:51 AM EDT
This week in Kentucky politics, lawmakers retreated behind closed doors to begin hammering out a compromise on the state budget for the next two years; a bill that would shield personal cell phones and computers from records requests drew fire from open government advocates; and a common type of abortion would be banned under a bill that is nearing final passage out of the legislature.

Listen in the player above to this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Suggested Reading:

Ban On A Common Abortion Procedure Nears Final Passage In Kentucky

Kentucky Bill Would Let Officials Keep Public Business On Private Devices Secret

Kentucky Senate Budget Keeps Most Of Bevin’s Cuts, No New Revenue

Local Governments Face Big Pension Increases If Relief Bill Fails

