Kentucky Politics Distilled: Protests And Pensions
This week in Kentucky politics, students marched on the state Capitol to call for lawmakers to come up with solutions to school shootings; during a radio interview, Gov. Matt Bevin lashed out at teachers for protesting a plan that would take some of their retirement benefits away; and the pension bill that teachers have been protesting, well, it’s on life support.
Listen to this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled in the player above.
