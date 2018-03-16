© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Protests And Pensions

By Ryland Barton
Published March 16, 2018 at 11:25 PM EDT
Photo by J. Tyler Franklin
This week in Kentucky politics, students marched on the state Capitol to call for lawmakers to come up with solutions to school shootings; during a radio interview, Gov. Matt Bevin lashed out at teachers for protesting a plan that would take some of their retirement benefits away; and the pension bill that teachers have been protesting, well, it’s on life support.

Listen to this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled in the player above.

Related Stories:

Accusations Fly, Tensions Rise As State Lawmakers Tweak Pension Bill

Bevin Calls Teachers ‘Selfish’ And ‘Ignorant’ For Pension Protests

PHOTOS: Across Louisville, Students Join National Day Of Action Protesting Gun Violence

Students Skip School To Rally Against Gun Violence At Kentucky Capitol

Students Push As Lawmakers Ponder Gun Safety Bills

