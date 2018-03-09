© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Pension Bill Derails

By Ryland Barton
Published March 9, 2018 at 9:05 PM EST
pension

This week in Kentucky politics, the state Senate decided to not vote on a controversial pension bill as teachers and other state workers protested at the state Capitol. It’s unclear how the legislation might be revised and lawmakers only have a little more than two weeks until a major deadline in this year’s legislative session.

Listen to this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled in the player above.

Suggested Reading:

No Vote On Pension Bill As Teachers, State Workers Protest

Bevin Says Teachers Wrong To Oppose Pension Overhaul

Kentucky Teachers Crowd Public Hearing Of New GOP Pension Bill

Kentucky Politics Distilled: A Pension Bill Finally Emerges

News Kentucky Politics Distilled
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
