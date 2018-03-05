© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tuesday: A Conversation About Women's Representation In Ky. Politics

By Staff
Published March 5, 2018 at 3:30 PM EST
Kentucky_State_Capitol-800x530
Thinkstock
/

There is no state in the country where women hold a majority of seats in a state legislature.

The best is Arizona, with 40 percent. Kentucky is one of the worst, with women only representing 17 percent of state legislative districts.

But that could change this year, because nearly 100 women have filed to run for the Kentucky General Assembly.

Join us Tuesday, March 6 at 7 p.m. for an hour-long news special on Kentucky women in politics. Capitol reporter Ryland Barton will talk to experts and lawmakers about the under-representation of women in the statehouse. Our guests will be:

We also want to hear from you. Submit your question or comment below and we may use it on the air. You can also call us during the show at (502) 814-TALK or tweet us @wfplnews.

Can't see the form? Click here.

Tags
News kentucky general assembly2018 sessionwomen in politicsKentucky General Assembly
Staff
See stories by Staff
Related Content