Strange Fruit: A Conversation With Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin's Mom

By Laura Ellis
Published February 17, 2018 at 1:00 PM EST
Sybrina Fulton - Strange Fruit
louisville.edu
/

The 45th Dr. Joseph H. McMillan National Black Family Conference is happening in Louisville later this month, and this year's theme is "Elevating the Health and Safety of the Black Family and Community." Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin's mother, will deliver a keynote speech at the conference, and she joins us on this week's show to talk about her advocacy work, and her son's legacy.

We also check in with Monique Judge from The Root, about an article she recently published about homophobia and what she called "toxic black masculinity."

And in a shocking Valentine's Day revelation, we learn that Jai still pokes people on Facebook.

sybrina fultonpolice violencetrayvon martinstrange fruit
Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
