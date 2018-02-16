Kentucky Politics Distilled: The Debate Over Guns Continues

This week in Frankfort, the debate over gun control flared up again after a mass shooting at a school in Florida. Lawmakers have proposed a handful of bills to deal with guns this legislative session, but most of them expand where guns can be carried. Listen to this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled in the player above.



