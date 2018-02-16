© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: The Debate Over Guns Continues

By Ryland Barton
Published February 16, 2018 at 9:45 PM EST
This week in Frankfort, the debate over gun control flared up again after a mass shooting at a school in Florida. Lawmakers have proposed a handful of bills to deal with guns this legislative session, but most of them expand where guns can be carried. Listen to this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled in the player above.

Under Bill, Kentucky Schools Could Tap Teachers And Staff To Carry Guns

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Should Teachers Carry Guns?

In Wake Of School Shooting, A Look At How Kids Get Guns

‘Very, Very Disturbing’: What We Know About The Florida Shooting Suspect

FBI Received A Tip Last Month About The Parkland Shooter — But Nothing Was Done

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
