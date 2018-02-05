© 2022 Louisville Public Media

LISTEN: Journalist David Frum On Trump And Autocracy

By Staff
Published February 5, 2018 at 8:05 PM EST
David Frum is a current senior editor at The Atlantic and a former speechwriter for President George W. Bush. His new book “Trumpocracy: the Corruption of the American Republic" lays out how he believes President Donald Trump has undermined the country's institutions, and what these actions could mean for America’s future.

Frum was interviewed at the University of Louisville Kentucky Author Forum last week by former U.S. Congressman David Jolly. Listen in the player above.

