Strange Fruit: Racial Trauma And Mental Health

It happens, to some extent, every single day. People of color are exposed to racism in many ways — from watching footage of police shootings, to experiencing racism in our own communities.

Psychologists call it "racial trauma," and it can change the way our brains and bodies relate to, and process, the world around us.

Psychologist Dr. Carlton Green joins us on this week's show to tell us more about racial trauma, how to cope with it and how mental health professionals are learning to treat it.