© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Strange Fruit: Racial Trauma And Mental Health

By Laura Ellis
Published January 27, 2018 at 1:00 PM EST
strange fruit 2

It happens, to some extent, every single day. People of color are exposed to racism in many ways — from watching footage of police shootings, to experiencing racism in our own communities.

Psychologists call it "racial trauma," and it can change the way our brains and bodies relate to, and process, the world around us.

Psychologist Dr. Carlton Green joins us on this week's show to tell us more about racial trauma, how to cope with it and how mental health professionals are learning to treat it.

Tags
News racismlgbtqracemental health
Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Ellis
Related Content