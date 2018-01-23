© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Curious Louisville: Which Question Should We Answer Next?

By Laura Ellis
Published January 23, 2018 at 9:11 PM EST
Screen Shot 2018-01-23 at 12.39.40 PM
Wikimedia Commons | Joe Schneid
/

Thanks to our (very) curious listeners, who submitted almost 40 questions for this voting round!

Some have already been scooped up by reporters who are excited to look into them. Some, we're holding on to for special coverage later, and some we're still looking into ourselves.

These are the five questions we're bringing to you for a vote. What would you like to hear a story about next?

tiny-house-bridge.jpg

Kids and trains (and maybe even how to expedite your commute, if you live near the tracks)? A hospital's history, and future? The real best way to help people who are panhandling? The always-interesting "how did ___ get its name" story? Or a tiny house that's been around since way before tiny houses were cool?

Vote below, before February 4. Then we'll post the results and get to work! (Can't see the form? Click here!)

News Curious Louisville
Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Ellis
