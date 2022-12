We love the NBC show "This is Us."

We also love writer and podcast host Jenn M. Jackson.

So, when she wrote a piece calling out "This is Us" for what she calls "Black elitism" and anti-blackness, we had to sit up and take notice.

Jackson joins us on this week's show to tell us what she means... and remind us that all our faves are problematic.

http://watercoolerconvos.com/2017/12/06/gotta-talk-randalls-classism-patriarchal-behavior-us/