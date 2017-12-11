© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Special Report: The Pope's Long Con

By R.G. Dunlop, Jacob Ryan
Published December 11, 2017 at 11:00 AM EST
Kentucky preacher-turned-politician Danny Ray Johnson calls himself “Pope.” But behind the state lawmaker’s persona — cultivated, built up and fine-tuned over decades — is a web of lies and deception. A mysterious fire. Attempted arson and false testimony. Alleged molestation in the church.

Over and over, there were warning signs for government officials, law enforcement, political leaders and others. Yet, virtually nothing was done. For years, Johnson broke laws. Now he helps make them.

What happens when the institutions we rely on look the other way? How does a liar slip through the cracks into a position of power?
Find out in "The Pope's Long Con."

R.G. Dunlop
R.G. Dunlop is an award-winning investigative reporter whose work has exposed government corruption and resulted in numerous reforms. Email R.G. at rdunlop@lpm.org.
See stories by R.G. Dunlop
