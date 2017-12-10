© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Strange Fruit: Suffragettes Were The First #WhiteFeminists

By Laura Ellis
Published December 10, 2017 at 9:02 PM EST
During the 2016 election, when it seemed inevitable the U.S. was on the verge of electing our first woman president, white women covered Susan B. Anthony's grave with "I Voted" stickers.

A nice thought, but it was also white women who helped elect Trump. He got 53 percent of the white woman vote.

Also, Susan B. Anthony once said she'd rather cut off her right arm than demand votes for "the Negro and not the woman." (Hey SBA — there are black women, too.)

Evette Dionne, senior culture editor of Bitch Media, joins us this week to talk about the history of white women in the political sphere. She draws a line between suffragettes who left black women behind, to white women of today's #metoo movement leaving behind victims of color.

Listen to the episode in the audio player above.

Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
