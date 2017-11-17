© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Curious Louisville: How Do You Pronounce 'Nachand'?

By Ashlie Stevens
Published November 17, 2017 at 7:14 PM EST
Nachand

For our latest installment of Curious Louisville, listener Peggy Hoffman came to us with the question, “How do you pronounce N-A-C-H-A-N-D? It’s a street off of Watterson Trail — what’s the history of it?”

We found out this distinct name is actually found on streets and buildings in both Louisville and Southern Indiana — Jeffersontown and Jeffersonville, specifically — and it turns out that the origin differs based on what side of the river you are on.

IMGP2643_NachandFieldhouse-865x562
Jeffersonville Parks Department
The Nachand Field House in Jeffersonville, Indiana

Since this is a story about pronunciation, you’re going to want to listen to the whole story in the player above. You can also download this story, and be sure to subscribe to Curious Louisville wherever you get your podcasts.

Submit your own question at curiouslouisville.org.

Tags
News Curious Louisvillesouthern indianaNachand
