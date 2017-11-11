© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Strange Fruit: Sports! They're A Thing In The News

By Laura Ellis
Published November 11, 2017 at 1:00 PM EST
basketball shot
pixabay
/

Sports! They’re a big deal to a lot of people. But we just don’t know that much about them. So our intern Brandon is taking over part of this week’s show.

Brandon and his homie KJ talk about Colin Kaepernick and other athletes kneeling during the National Anthem, and the NFL’s response. They also dig into news stories involving Cam Newton and LaVar Ball (sports-related people, from what we understand).

And a conversation about Kentucky’s own Rupp Arena brings up bigger issues about places and things named to honor people with racist histories.

Tags
News racismlgbtqLGBTrace
Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Ellis
Related Content