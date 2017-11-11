Strange Fruit: Sports! They're A Thing In The News

Sports! They’re a big deal to a lot of people. But we just don’t know that much about them. So our intern Brandon is taking over part of this week’s show.

Brandon and his homie KJ talk about Colin Kaepernick and other athletes kneeling during the National Anthem, and the NFL’s response. They also dig into news stories involving Cam Newton and LaVar Ball (sports-related people, from what we understand).

And a conversation about Kentucky’s own Rupp Arena brings up bigger issues about places and things named to honor people with racist histories.