Metro Council Hits Another Procedural Snag In Dan Johnson Removal

The renewed push to remove Dan Johnson from the Louisville Metro Council hit another delay Tuesday.

Johnson is facing allegations that he violated a deal that allowed him to remain on the council despite a number of sexual harassment allegations.

The three-person group established to examine the allegations also came under scrutiny this week. The agreement calls for the group to be made up of three appointed members. One member – Democrat Rick Blackwell – volunteered instead of being appointed, leading some council members to question if the group was legally established.

Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin said the group is unaware of the procedures for such a process and wants to ensure all rules are being followed before it moves forward with examining the allegations against Johnson.

Any action council members take with an improperly composed group could be subject to legal appeal by Johnson.

The group will meet again Monday.