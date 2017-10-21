© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Strange Fruit: A Conversation With 'Me Too' Originator Tarana Burke

By Laura Ellis
Published October 21, 2017 at 1:00 PM EDT
metoo

If you spent any time at all on social media this week, you saw it all over your timeline:

Me too.

Some found it empowering. Some found it traumatizing. But one thing it definitely wasn't? New.

Activist and organizer Tarana Burke actually started the "me too" movement 10 years ago. It gained traction this week when championed by actress Alyssa Milano, but Burke's story got lost in the shuffle and many assumed the movement was brand new.

Burke joins us on this week's episode to talk about the origins and importance of "me too," and the work she still does in support of survivors. Listen in the player above.

sexual assault sexual harassment me too Tarana Burke
Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
Laura Ellis
