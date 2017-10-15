Strange Fruit: What It Means To Be Out In 2017

Coming out isn't what it used to be. These days, even the most sheltered people generally have at least some basic understanding of what it means to be gay.

But for people living in certain communities, in certain countries, and with certain identities, coming out can still be dangerous -- or even life-threatening.

And, of course, no one just comes out once. In many ways, we're all coming out all the time.

October 11 was National Coming Out Day, so in this week's episode, we talk about what it means to be out -- for queer folks, trans folks, and especially people of color. Our guest is Aaron Weathers, who was on our very first episode in 2012, when we talked about coming out to our mamas.

