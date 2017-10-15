© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Strange Fruit: What It Means To Be Out In 2017

By Laura Ellis
Published October 15, 2017 at 1:00 PM EDT
Supporters of same-sex marriage rally in front of the Supreme Court before the justices heard arguments Tuesday. The hearing was disrupted by an opponent of gay marriage who yelled loudly in the courtroom before -- and while -- he was removed.
Reuters /Landov
/
Supporters of same-sex marriage rally in front of the Supreme Court before the justices heard arguments Tuesday. The hearing was disrupted by an opponent of gay marriage who yelled loudly in the courtroom before -- and while -- he was removed.

Coming out isn't what it used to be. These days, even the most sheltered people generally have at least some basic understanding of what it means to be gay.

But for people living in certain communities, in certain countries, and with certain identities, coming out can still be dangerous -- or even life-threatening.

And, of course, no one just comes out once. In many ways, we're all coming out all the time.

October 11 was National Coming Out Day, so in this week's episode, we talk about what it means to be out -- for queer folks, trans folks, and especially people of color. Our guest is Aaron Weathers, who was on our very first episode in 2012, when we talked about coming out to our mamas.

Listen in the player above and subscribe to Strange Fruit wherever you get your podcasts.

Tags
News lgbtqcoming outnational coming out dayLGBTstrange fruit
Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Ellis
Related Content