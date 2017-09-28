© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

LISTEN: For Longtime Fans, Latest U of L Scandal Is Tough To Take

By Jacob Ryan
Published September 28, 2017 at 1:00 PM EDT
U of L

Reaction continues to pour in after University of Louisville Interim President Tom Postel announced Wednesday that head basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich would be placed on administrative leave. The announcement came a day after the men’s basketball program was implicated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for taking part in a widespread corruption scheme.

For some longtime fans, the news can be tough to take. Listen in the player above.

Here's more on our coverage of U of L:

How U of L Students Are Responding To New Basketball Revelations

If Pitino And Jurich Leave U of L, School Likely On Hook For Payouts

For Rick Pitino, A History Of Big Wins And Bigger Losses At U of L

In U of L Hoops Scandal, Calls To Board Members May Have Violated Law 

college basketball U of L NCAA
Jacob Ryan
Jacob Ryan joined LPM in 2014. Ryan is originally from Eddyville, Kentucky. Email Jacob at jryan@lpm.org.
