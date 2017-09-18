© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Curious Louisville: Was The High-Five Really Invented In Louisville?

By Ashlie Stevens
Published September 18, 2017 at 1:00 PM EDT
high five dog
Marlies Kloet, Wikimedia Commons
/

You see it performed everywhere. At sporting events, on television, maybe even at your workplace.

It’s the high five.

Hi5
From the documentary 'Doctors of Dunk'

But while this gesture seems like it’s probably been around forever, its origin story may actually have local ties.

For WFPL's Curious Louisville project, I looked into where the high-five came from, which led me from the basketball court to the baseball field — and behind an elaborate hoax.

Listen in the player above, download this story, or subscribe to Curious Louisville wherever you get your podcasts. And submit your own question at curiouslouisville.org.

