Strange Fruit: How 'Open TV' Is Changing Who Gets To Make Television

If you grew up with network TV like we did (or basic cable, if you were lucky), you might find the current media landscape overwhelming — not just what shows to watch, but what platforms to access.



The multiple ways it's now possible to consume and produce entertainment has made the industry more accessible to creators working outside the traditional network system, and a happy byproduct is more people of color, queer people, and trans people telling their own stories.

That's what you'll find on Open TV, a Chicago-based platform for queer and intersectional television. This week we meet Open TV founder Aymar Jean Christian, who's also an assistant professor of communication at Northwestern University. Christian started the platform as a research project two years ago and joins us to talk about how they focus on centering marginalized artists, and some of the original work they've produced so far.

