Curious Louisville: What's It Like To Live At The Kentucky State Fair?

By Laura Ellis
Published August 21, 2017 at 3:00 PM EDT
The Curious Camper.

This week, I'm living at the Kentucky State Fair and answering your questions in a series we're calling Fairly Curious. Listen in the player above to learn how all this came about, follow the project on social media, and submit your question at curiouslouisville.org!

News kentucky state fairCurious LouisvilleFairly Curious
Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Ellis
