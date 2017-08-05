Strange Fruit: New Leadership At A Legendary Social Justice Institution

The Highlander Research and Education Center in New Market, Tennessee is a living piece of civil rights and social justice history. It functioned as a folk school from the 1930s through '60s, hosting Rosa Parks, Dr. King, Congressman John Lewis, and other activists and icons.

Now in its 85th year, the Highlander continues to be a space where movement leaders come together to teach and to learn.

Executive Directors Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson and Rev. Allyn Maxfield-Steele join us this week to talk about the center's legacy, and its future.

We also check in a little closer to home with Dominique Barber, who's organizing the Louisville Black LGBT Pride Festival, coming up on August 27th.