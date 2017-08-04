Louisville Metro Police Officer Involved In Accident

A Louisville Metro Police officer is expected to fully recover from injuries sustained Thursday during a wreck in the Portland neighborhood, according to a police spokesman.

The First Division officer was responding to a call regarding an alleged break-in around 4:15 p.m. when the vehicle he was driving collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Madison and 26th streets, said Sgt. John Bradley, department spokesman.

Both drivers suffered non life-threatening injuries, Bradley said. The officer was transported to University Hospital.

Bradley did not release the officer's name or say how long he's been a member of the Louisville Metro Police Department. He also did not say how fast the officer was driving and provided no details about which vehicle was struck in the collision.

Bradley said "it does not appear" the officer had emergency lights and sirens activated at the time of the collision. Such a response would be considered a "code 3" response, according to department policy— which may be used when responding to specific instances, including an "armed home invasion of an occupied dwelling."

A First Division officer died earlier this year after being involved in a collision during a pursuit in the Portland neighborhood.

"Anytime, obviously, an officer is injured it concerns us very much," Bradley said. "We take all of them very seriously and we want to give them the best medical care we can."

Police Chief Steve Conrad was present at the hospital Thursday afternoon. He arrived shortly after an ambulance transported the injured officer to the emergency drop off.

Conrad did not address reporters.