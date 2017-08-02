Louisville Visual Art's Studio 2000 Wraps Up Its Third Year

Studio 2000, a collaborative program from Louisville Visual Art (LVA) and Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation, is celebrating the conclusion of its third year.

“Studio 2000 pairs high school students who are on the track to become visual artists with professional artists and they work in clay and fiber and mixed media,” says Lindy Casebier, the executive director of LVA.

During this summer’s 8-week program, students have worked in the studio at the Shawnee Arts & Cultural Center, under the direction of instructors Ehren Reed, Simon Gallo and J-D Schall.

Casebier also says this year was the first that Studio 2000 offered a mural track for high school students interested in public art, which was led by local artist Casey McKinney. Their mural at Christ Way Missionary Baptist Church in the Shawnee neighborhood will be unveiled on August 6.

Casebier says the program -- which culminates in an art exhibition and sale -- also teaches young artists important lessons about pricing and selling their work.

“And the proceeds from that are going to be turned back around into Studio 2000 to support future programming,” he says.

Joachim Uy, a rising senior at Male, has participated twice in the program.

"I really like Studio 2000 because it introduces me to new environments." Uy said in a news release. "You get to open yourself up and meet new people, and also improve your skills."

The art sale and exhibition will take place August 3 at Actors Theatre.