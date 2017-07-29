Strange Fruit: Documentary Series Lets Trans People Of Color Tell Their Own Stories
President Trump's tweets about the armed forces this week brought the stories of transgender service members into the spotlight. On this episode of Strange Fruit, we learn about the documentary film series that tells stories specifically from the lives of trans people of color.
André Perez, the filmmaker at the helm of "America in Transition," joins us to tell us more about the project and why it's important to bring these stories into the light.