Curious Louisville: Here Comes The Sun — And It Stays FOREVER

Today is the summer solstice – the longest day of the year. The sun won’t set in Louisville until 9:10 tonight, after nearly 15 hours of daylight. And if you’ve never lived anywhere else, you might not know how awesome that is.

That’s what prompted listener Kathy Werthen to ask, “Why does it stay light later in the evening in Louisville than it does in Boston and Florida?"

Kate Howard explains, as part of our Curious Louisville series.

