News

Curious Louisville: Here Comes The Sun — And It Stays FOREVER

By Laura Ellis
Published June 21, 2017 at 12:00 PM EDT
sunset from Captain's Quarters
Kate Howard
/

Today is the summer solstice – the longest day of the year. The sun won’t set in Louisville until 9:10 tonight, after nearly 15 hours of daylight. And if you’ve never lived anywhere else, you might not know how awesome that is.

Kathy Werthen Curious Lousiville
Kate Howard
Curious Louisville Questioner Kathy Werthen

That’s what prompted listener Kathy Werthen to ask, “Why does it stay light later in the evening in Louisville than it does in Boston and Florida?"

Kate Howard explains, as part of our Curious Louisville series.

Listen in the player above, download this story, or subscribe to Curious Louisville wherever you get your podcasts. And submit your own question at curiouslouisville.org.

News Curious Louisvilleweatherscience
Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Ellis
