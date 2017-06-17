© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Strange Fruit: Our Favorite Moments In LGBT History

By Laura Ellis
Published June 17, 2017 at 2:25 PM EDT
Kentuckiana Pride Festival
/

Was it Ellen's Puppy Episode? The formation of the Mattachine Society? The repeal of DOMA? Or Muriel Hemingway locking lips with Roseanne?

The Kentuckiana Pride Festival is this weekend, and to celebrate, we each count down our favorite Pride moments on this week's show — from academics and activism, to politics and pop culture.

Let us know what you think of our choices, and tweet us your own!

Stop by our booth on the Belvedere this weekend, and don't forget to join us for a live taping and party for our 200th episode, Wednesday, June 21 at 6 p.m. at the Green Building Gallery in Nulu!

Tags
News lgbtqkentuckiana pride festivalpridegay historyLGBTstrange fruit
Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Ellis
