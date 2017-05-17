On The Guestlist: Karl Blau

Subscribe to The Guestlist podcast.

Sometimes friends give you gifts like a blender or a picture frame. Other times friends give you gifts like a fully-produced album of 1970s country soul covers meant to propel your career to new levels.

Musician and producer Karl Blau got the latter.

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/322770205" params="auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&visual=true" width="100%" height="450" iframe="true" /]