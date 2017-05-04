© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Five Things: Anne Miller's Life In The Circus

By Tara Anderson
Published May 4, 2017 at 2:00 PM EDT
anne miller fire hammock
Submitted
/

On this week’s edition of Five Things, I talk with Anne Miller, who has a Ph.D in neuropsychology and is also the co-owner of Suspend Louisville, a studio that teaches circus arts like aerial silks, acrobatics, and juggling. 

Anne Miller
Submitted
Anne Miller

One of the five items that Miller brought was a copy of the classic children’s book, “The Runaway Bunny.” You can hear her talk about its significance in the excerpt in the player above. 

Suspend is presenting an original production called “ Orpheus: A Silent Circus” on May 12 and 13. You can hear the full episode of Five Things online or wherever you get your podcasts.

Tags
News Five ThingscircusSuspend Lousiville
