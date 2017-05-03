Metro Council Committee Advances Proposal To Ban E-Cigarettes, Hookah

A Louisville Metro Council committee has advanced a proposed ordinance that seeks to amend the city’s smoking ban to include electronic cigarettes and hookah.

The measure would prohibit electronic cigarettes and hookah use from buildings open to the public and establishments in which people work.

Local legislators also made a last minute adjustment to the ordinance which would allow customers to sample electronic cigarette flavors inside vape shops before they purchase products. These samples must not include nicotine, however, under the proposal.