© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Five Things: Marybeth Legler On River Life, Intuitive Cooking, And A Golden Unicorn

By Tara Anderson
Published April 27, 2017 at 1:00 PM EDT
Marybeth Legler
Submitted
/

On this week’s edition of Five Things, my guest is Marybeth Legler, a kindergarten teacher and nutritionist who lives in Louisville.

She grew up in northern Indiana, near Fort Wayne, and when she came into the studio to talk about five significant objects that have defined her life, she was wearing one of them. She has some incredible stories to tell, and a unique way of looking at her life story. 

Listen to the episode below and subscribe to Five Things wherever you get your podcasts.

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/319711559" params="auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&visual=true" width="100%" height="450" iframe="true" /]

Tags
News Five ThingsMarybeth Legler
Related Content