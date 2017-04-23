© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Strange Fruit: This Week In Policing Gender Performance

By Laura Ellis
Published April 23, 2017 at 2:00 PM EDT
explore kentucky gerry james
Sara Soltau
/

Is it ok for a woman to cry in public? What about a man? What about an NBA player on the bench before a playoff game?

According to former player Charles Barkley, it's "not a good look" — even if the player's sister was just killed in a car crash.

On this week's show, we're talking about this and other recent episodes of public figures attempting to police behavior based on gender. Joining us to talk through it is Explore Kentucky founder Gerry James.

Listen in the player above, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
