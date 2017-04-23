Strange Fruit: This Week In Policing Gender Performance

Is it ok for a woman to cry in public? What about a man? What about an NBA player on the bench before a playoff game?

According to former player Charles Barkley, it's "not a good look" — even if the player's sister was just killed in a car crash.

On this week's show, we're talking about this and other recent episodes of public figures attempting to police behavior based on gender. Joining us to talk through it is Explore Kentucky founder Gerry James.

