Economist Joseph Stiglitz Talks Global Economics In Louisville

Named in 2011 as one of the 100 most influential people in the world, economist Joseph Stiglitz discussed his books and economics as part of the University of Louisville’s Kentucky Author Forum on April 13.

Stiglitz's books, “The Euro,” “The Great Divide” and “The Price of Inequality,” detail the world’s economic state and inequalities and offer ways to better it. Stiglitz is a Nobel Prize winner and best-selling author, and was interviewed by CNN global economic analyst Rana Foroohar.

Foroohar, also a global business columnist for the Financial Times, worked at Newsweek for 13 years as an economic and foreign affairs editor and a foreign correspondent covering Europe and the Middle East.

Foroohar was assistant managing editor for business and economics at TIME for six years and earned the German Marshall Fund’s Peter Weitz Prize for transatlantic reporting. She is also the author of “Makers and Takers: The Rise of Finance and the Fall of American Business,” which explains capital markets’ lacking support for businesses and negative consequences of that.

