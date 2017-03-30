© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

WFPL Podcast Hosts To Lead #BlackArtMatters Discussion

By Laura Ellis
Published March 30, 2017 at 10:48 PM EDT
Opening Reception of #BlackArtMatters
carnegiecenter.org
/
black art matters
"Night Catches Us" Fahamu Pecou 60x48 inches Acrylic, enamel, spray paint and gold leaf on canvas

The hosts of WFPL's Strange Fruit will host a Conversation with #BlackArtMatters artists this Friday at the Carnegie Center for Art and History in New Albany.

Fahamu Pecou, Scherazade Tillet and Stephen Flemister, whose work appears in the Carnegie Center's #BlackArtMatters exhibit, will talk to WFPL's Jaison Gardner and Kaila Story about ideas of public and private identities, and how current events inform their work.

This free event will last from 6:30-8 p.m. and will include a reception with the artists.

 

Tags
News #BlackArtMattersstrange fruit
Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Ellis
