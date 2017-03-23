© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Five Things: Writer Dave Henry On Dylan, Softball And Madonna

By Tara Anderson
Published March 23, 2017 at 1:00 PM EDT
Dave Henry
Submitted
/

This week’s guest on Five Things is Louisville-based writer Dave Henry. He was one of the screenwriters for the film “Pleased to Meet Me,” which filmed in Louisville and premiered in 2013. He’s also the co-author of a book about Richard Pryor, which he wrote with his brother, musician Joe Henry.

Listen to the full episode here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/313980734" params="auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&visual=true" width="100%" height="450" iframe="true" /]

Tags
News Five ThingsDave Henry
