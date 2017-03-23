Challenge To Kentucky Ultrasound Abortion Law In Court Thursday

A federal court will hear arguments Thursday over whether to temporarily block Kentucky's new ultrasound abortion requirement.

The American Civil Liberties Union is suing the state over the new law on behalf of the last abortion provider in Kentucky, EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville.

The new law, which has been in effect since Jan. 9, requires doctors to perform ultrasounds on women seeking an abortion and narrate a detailed description of the unborn fetus while performing the procedure.

The law was one of the first policies passed by the Republican-led state legislature this year. Republicans have control of both legislative chambers and the governor's office for the first time in state history.

Gov. Matt Bevin also signed into law a policy banning abortions after the 20th week in pregnancy.

The lawsuit is being heard by U.S. District Judge David Hale in Louisville.