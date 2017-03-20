P.J. O'Rourke On The Trump Era And The State Of American Democracy

An active journalist covering the 2016 presidential election, P.J. O’Rourke penned his thoughts to his novel “How the Hell Did This Happen?” In the book, O’Rourke recounts the evolution of America’s elections in his book, analyzing the original nominating conventions and interviewing 2016 candidates.

O’Rourke has written 16 books, two of which -- “Parliament of Whores” and “Give War A Chance” -- reached No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list. He visited Kentucky as part of the University of Louisville’s Kentucky Author Forum on March 20; Robert Siegel interviewed him.

Siegel, a radio journalist and host of NPR’s “All Things Considered,” has earned multiple awards in his 40 years of radio news. He was recognized with the John Chancellor Award in 2010 by the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, has earned three Silver Batons from Alfred I. Dupont-Columbia University and a 1997 American Bar Association Silver Gavel award.

The full Kentucky Author Forum interview’s audio can be streamed in the attached player.