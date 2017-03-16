© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Five Things: Attorney General Andy Beshear On Family, Purpose And Power

By Tara Anderson
Published March 16, 2017 at 1:00 PM EDT
Andy Beshear-casual
Submitted
/

This week’s edition of Five Things features guest Andy Beshear, a familiar name to many Kentuckians: he’s been the state attorney general since January 2016, and he’s the son of former Kentucky governor Steve Beshear.

Andy Beshear
Kentucky attorney general Andy Beshear sharing his five things at WFPL studios.

Anyone who follows Kentucky news will know that he's had a few public tangles with Gov. Matt Bevin, but as you might imagine, he'd rather talk about the positive work that his office is doing. He's not someone who talks about himself that often, so I was glad he accepted my invitation to come into the studio and share some things that have been important to him.

In this excerpt, Beshear talks about a special gift from his parents and the question that finally pushed him towards law school. Listen in the player above and subscribe to Five Things wherever you get your podcasts.

Listen to the show:

Five Things: Attorney General Andy Beshear On Family, Purpose And Power

Tags
News Five Thingsandy beshear
Related Content