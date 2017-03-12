© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Strange Fruit: Moonlight's Janelle Monáe And Tarell McCraney

By Laura Ellis
Published March 12, 2017 at 2:00 PM EDT
Janelle Monáe at the 21c Museum Hotel
Janelle Monáe at the 21c Museum Hotel

You saw them on stage at the Oscars, looking stunning and accepting awards for their phenomenal work on the film "Moonlight." But did you know that before they made it to the Academy Awards, Janelle Monáe and Tarell Alvin McCraney were each guests on Strange Fruit?

This week, we're reaching into our archives to listen back to those two conversations.

tarell alvin mccraney
Screenshot/YouTube
Tarell Alvin McCraney

Listen to this week’s episode in the player above and subscribe to Strange Fruit wherever you get your podcasts.

News Janelle Monáethe academy awardsTarell Alvin McCraneylgbtqstrange fruit
